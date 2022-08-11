Madonna, 63, Rocks Yellow Shorts For Summer Roller Skating In Central Park: Photo

Can one vogue while on roller skates? The answer is “yes,” and Madonna found that out for herself on Wednesday (Aug. 10). To celebrate the release of her massive new hits collection, Madonna, 63, visited The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park to party. For this night of dancing and skating under the NYC skyline, Madonna sported a pair of bright yellow shorts with a vivid print on the front. She paired it with a matching yellow and black top, lace gloves, and plenty of jewelry to look like the most glamorous roller derby skater ever.

During her visit, Madonna put on a pair of skates and did two laps around the colorful rink. After taking off her skates, she joined music legend Nile Rodgers – the DiscOasis’ sonic curator and event groovemaster – for a bit of dancing to music from that evening’s DJ, the equally legendary Questlove. (“s/o out Madge for conquering a fear and skating while the entire world IG lived her—-I can’t imagine that kinda scrutiny,” The Roots member posted to his Instagram.) Fans recorded Madonna dancing along to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” before joining Nile to dance under one of the many mirror balls at the DiscOasis.

While anyone visiting NYC can take a spin on the DiscOasis (until Oct. 1), Madonna visited the glittery paradise to celebrate the release of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. An abridged 16-track edition called Finally Enough Love hit streaming services on June 24, but the complete 50-track edition will drop on Aug. 19, along with the physical formats. The collection features Madonna’s favorite club remixes and some previously unreleased tracks.

The collection is inspired by Madonna racking up her 50th Number One song on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts, which she did in February 2020 with “I Don’t Search I Find.” She became the first artist to earn at least one Number One song on the Dance Club Songs chart in five separate decades, according to Rolling Stone. She’s also the first act to score 50 No. 1 songs on any Billboard chart.

So, it was fitting for Madonna to celebrate this record release party at the DiscOasis. First presented in Los Angeles in 2021, the immersive and theatrical roller-disco experience made its way to New York City for 2022, bringing fun, interactive installations inspired by Nile Rodgers’ iconic catalog. The DiscOasis also includes a dance floor, live roller-dance performances, food and beverage service, and more for anyone looking for a wild, unique experience. Local DJs (and the occasional surprise celebrity DJs, like Gottmik and Violet Chachki) spin special playlists curated by Nile Rodgers, helping you feel the music whether you’re on your feet or in a pair of skates. And you never know — sometimes, an icon like Madonna might drop by.