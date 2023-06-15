Beyonce Helps A Couple With Their Gender Reveal During ‘Renaissance’ Concert: Watch

Leave it to Beyonce to make a simple gender reveal a worldwide celebration. In footage circulating via social media, the popstar, 41, obliged a request to help with a gender reveal during her June 15 performance in Cologne, Germany during her Renaissance tour. Per Billboard, Queen Bey paused about an hour into the show to acknowledge the ambitious request. “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal,'” she said as she stood onstage in a glittering silver jumpsuit with a metallic bra top. “I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?”

The “Lemonade” singer was eager to find out the answer as the envelope made its way to the stage. “Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?” she urged. Finally, it made its way into her famous hands, and she eagerly opened and read it as the world watched. The mom of three paused and looked up, smiling. “Girl!” she exclaimed as the crowd cheered. “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!” she said directly to the couple in the audience. “God bless you!” She reportedly then led a countdown with the massive audience for one more massive “congratulations” from everyone present.

Beyonce knows something about pregnancy — she is mom to Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6, with husband Jay-Z. And in a 2018 interview, she shared how giving birth to three children had impacted her physique and her outlook. “To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” she revealed to Vogue at the time. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”