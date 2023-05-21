Beyonce Shouts Out Natalia Bryant As An Intern On Her ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Beyonce has a new intern: the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, 20-year-old Natalia Bryant. The University of Southern California student was included in the lengthy credits for the GRAMMY winner’s global Renaissance Tour, which was published to the official website for the production. Notably, Natalia — who is majoring in film at the prestigious university — is the only intern listed on the website alongside music directors, choreographers, dancers, the wardrobe team and many, many more.

The internship comes just 15 months after Natalia also starred in Beyonce’s (whom she calls “Auntie BB”) “HALLS of IVY” campaign for the superstars’ adidas X Ivy Park line. The then 18-year-old looked so stylish in a plaid, oversized gray suit with a houndstooth crop top as she posed for a series of photos. The look was kept sporty, of course, with a Y2K approved pair of platform sneakers and Baby Spice inspired pigtails, along with a bright blue manicure to add a pop of color.

Natalia has also appeared in other campaigns as a model, including a campaign for Bvlgari with her mother Vanessa. She has also had her own cover of Teen Vogue magazine, in addition to signing with agency IMG.

It appears that Natalia’s internship is with Beyonce’s company Parkwood Entertainment, which serves as her own record label, production company and more since it as founded in 2010. “I started my own company when I decided to manage myself,” the Destiny’s Child singer said at the time, revealing she took a cue from fellow pop legend Madonna, who founded Maverick in 1992.

“It was important that I didn’t go to some big management company, I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire, and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself,” she also stated.