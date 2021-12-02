See Pics

Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Vanessa Bryant wearing Pamela Rowland
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalia Bryant and Iris Apatow enjoy a night out as they arrive at the Harry Styles concert with a friend. Pictured: Natalia Bryant, Iris Apatow BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Vanessa Bryant, left, and Natalia Bryant attend the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK.

Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.

Per the campaign, for which Beyonce has been sporting looks on her own Instagram, Natalia was photographed in an Ivy League-esque setting, inside with dark wooden walls and trophies around and outside amid brick walls and, well, a lot of ivy!

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant (Rob Latour/Shutterstock).

Natalia is no stranger to some knockout looks. The model has been killing it on the red carpet lately, recently sporting a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood on Nov. 13. The dress had a cinched waist and plunging slit, and she perfectly paired the look with a matching clutch and peep toe heels.

Natalia was joined by mom Vanessa, who looked just as stunning in her pink Pamella Roland gown. The mother-of-three stole the show with the form-fitting long-sleeve pink sequin gown that was completely covered in feathers. She carried a small, sparkling clutch and wore her dark raven locks long and lightly tousled, much like her daughter.

Natalia Bryant & Vanessa Bryant
Natalie was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who look just as stunning in a pink sequin & feather Pamela Rolland gown. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
Moreover, Natalia made her debut at the Met Gala this year in a dramatic balloon silhouetted floral dress from Conner Ives to on Sept. 13. The floral flock will be featured in part one of the two-part exhibition, entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and was a definite stand-out on “fashion’s biggest night” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Prior to arriving on the red carpet, Vanessa shared a glimpse of her daughter’s look and gushed about that “preschool drop off” feeling the whole experience evoked. “Bringing back preschool drop off feelings as I send my first born off to her first Met Gala,” Vanessa captioned her post. “The VOGUE team and Anna Wintour appointed Natalia this incredible dress designed by Conner Ives which will also be featured in the American Lexicon EXHIBIT. Thank you to Instagram, Anna Wintour and VOGUE for hosting my beautiful Natalia.”