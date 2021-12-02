Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK.

Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.

Per the campaign, for which Beyonce has been sporting looks on her own Instagram, Natalia was photographed in an Ivy League-esque setting, inside with dark wooden walls and trophies around and outside amid brick walls and, well, a lot of ivy!

Natalia is no stranger to some knockout looks. The model has been killing it on the red carpet lately, recently sporting a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood on Nov. 13. The dress had a cinched waist and plunging slit, and she perfectly paired the look with a matching clutch and peep toe heels.

Natalia was joined by mom Vanessa, who looked just as stunning in her pink Pamella Roland gown. The mother-of-three stole the show with the form-fitting long-sleeve pink sequin gown that was completely covered in feathers. She carried a small, sparkling clutch and wore her dark raven locks long and lightly tousled, much like her daughter.

Moreover, Natalia made her debut at the Met Gala this year in a dramatic balloon silhouetted floral dress from Conner Ives to on Sept. 13. The floral flock will be featured in part one of the two-part exhibition, entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and was a definite stand-out on “fashion’s biggest night” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.