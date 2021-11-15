Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13.

When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.

The bodice of the dress featured one poofy sleeve and a cape-like skirt that was completely cut out on the front, revealing her toned legs. Natalia accessorized her look with a pair of peep-toe light pink mules, a satin clutch, and a simple silver necklace.

Natalia was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who looked just as stunning in her pink Pamella Roland gown, and Natalia’s little sisters, Capri and Bianka. Vanessa stole the show when she rocked a form-fitting long-sleeve pink sequin gown that was completely covered in feathers.

The sheer long sleeves were decked out in feathers while the bodice was tight and featured intricate beading and sequins. The bottom half of the skirt was also decked out in feathers and she topped her look off with a bedazzled silver clutch and heels.

Vanessa was the star of the show considering she received the Giving Tree award. The last time Vanessa attended the gala was in 2019 when she was joined by her late husband, Kobe Bryant. While accepting her speech, Vanessa tearfully brought up her husband, saying, “I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today. My husband Kobe loved attending.”