Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Action Press/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Vanessa Bryant wearing Pamela Rowland
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13.

When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.

Natalie Bryant looked gorgeous in this pink gown with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in LA on Nov. 13. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
Natalie was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who look just as stunning in a pink sequin & feather Pamella Roland gown. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

The bodice of the dress featured one poofy sleeve and a cape-like skirt that was completely cut out on the front, revealing her toned legs. Natalia accessorized her look with a pair of peep-toe light pink mules, a satin clutch, and a simple silver necklace.

Natalia was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who looked just as stunning in her pink Pamella Roland gown, and Natalia’s little sisters, Capri and Bianka. Vanessa stole the show when she rocked a form-fitting long-sleeve pink sequin gown that was completely covered in feathers.

The sheer long sleeves were decked out in feathers while the bodice was tight and featured intricate beading and sequins. The bottom half of the skirt was also decked out in feathers and she topped her look off with a bedazzled silver clutch and heels.

Vanessa was the star of the show considering she received the Giving Tree award. The last time Vanessa attended the gala was in 2019 when she was joined by her late husband, Kobe Bryant. While accepting her speech, Vanessa tearfully brought up her husband, saying, “I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today. My husband Kobe loved attending.”