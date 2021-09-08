Interview

Natalia Bryant Admits She ‘Loves Talking About’ Dad Kobe, Vows To ‘Keep His Memory’ For Sisters

Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante.
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.
The NBA legend’s daughter reflected on what it was like having Kobe Bryant as her dad in a new interview with ‘Teen Vogue.’

Late NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 18, made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue for its September issue. Besides looking gorgeous in her photos, Natalia spoke about both her aspirations and what impact her dad and his legacy left on her. The model and University of Southern California student’s interview with the fashion magazine was released on Wednesday September 8.

Most touchingly, Natalia explained how she wanted to honor her father’s legacy, after he and her younger sister Gianna were tragically killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.” Besides sharing stories about Kobe, Natalia also explained how the family tries to keep their dad and Gigi in mind everyday. “[For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would,” she said towards the end of the interview, when asked about how the family is doing.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant smiled with their daughters Natalia and Gianna at the premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ (Shutterstock)

Natalia spoke about how Kobe and Vanessa tried to make her upbringing “as normal as possible,” and spoke about her bond with her dad. She told a sweet story about Los Angeles Lakers legend taking her to see Rise of Skywalker in 2019. “He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun,” she said.

Newly-acquired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant walks downcourt during a summer league game
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reacts to a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series

Kobe sat with his wife Vanessa and daughters Gigi, Natalia, and Bianka, when his jersey numbers were retired from the Lakers. (Mega)

Other than her dad, Natalia spoke about two of her passions: volleyball and fashion. She had aspirations of becoming a model after seeing a fashion show on TV as a young girl. While she’s taken a break from volleyball, Natalia has signed with IMG Models. Even though her mom has been supportive, she also mentioned that Vanessa prioritized education. “For my mom, it was really important for me to go through high school and get my education. Especially complete college too,” she explained. Now a student and model, the profile showed how mature Kobe’s daughter is and how ready she is for her own young adulthood.