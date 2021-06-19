Natalia Bryant, 18, Rocks A Red Blazer & Matching Lip On ‘F9’ Red Carpet With Mom Vanessa – See Pics

Natalia Bryant was all smiles and looked gorgeous as she posed with her mother Vanessa Bryant while wearing a fashionable pantsuit at the star-studded premiere of ‘F9’ in Los Angeles, CA.

Natalia Bryant, 39, and Vanessa Bryant, 18, enjoyed a night out on the night of June 18 when they attended the premiere of F9 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The look-alike mother and daughter stopped on the red carpet to pose for photos while showing of stylish outfits. Natalia’s included a bright red blazer over a red, yellow, and blue patterned Dolce and Gabbana top and matching red pants, and Vanessa’s included a neon green long-sleeved fitted long turtleneck dress.

The pretty teen topped off her look with red strappy heels and glamorous makeup that included red lipstick and her stylish parent rocked neon green slip-on shoes. They both had their dark locks down and accessorized with jewelry. Natalia wore a necklace, hoop earrings, and a ring, while Vanessa had her own smaller hoop earrings as she held a clutch purse.

In addition to posing for photographs on the red carpet of the event. Natalia and Vanessa posed for their own personal selfies inside the theater. The latter posted one of them to her Instagram, which can be seen below, and they both looked comfortable and excited to see the film in the sweet pic.

Vanessa also took to her Instagram story to share pics and video clips from the premiere and revealed that she and her oldest daughter stopped at In-N-Out Burger after the fun night. “Cali Girl Must 12:45 a.m. Post Premiere Meal with @nataliabryant,” she captioned a pic of the restaurant. Natalia also shared a snapshot that showed Vanessa holding a bag and tacos wrapped in foil from King Taco. “mum got her tacos!” she wrote in the caption.

Before her latest outing with Vanessa, Natalia made headlines for sharing moments from her high school graduation. The future University of Southern California student paid tribute to her late dad Kobe Bryant during the big day by putting one of his quotes on the border of the cap that went with her graduation gown. “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise,” it read.