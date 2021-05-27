Watch

Natalia Bryant, 18, Looks Gorgeous In Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress For Her 2nd Prom — Watch

Kobe Bryant Family
Natalia Bryant got glammed up for prom again, this time turning heads in a floral D&G gown that was anything but ordinary. Her date looked so happy to be on her arm that night!

Natalia Bryant is taking on prom not once, but twice! The eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant debuted another prom dress for a second dance on Instagram, and it’s almost too pretty. Natalia, 18, rocked a tea length Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion, and it’s made up of panels of different floral prints divided by a big zipper down the front. It’s a modern take on the typical sweet, flowered dress.

Natalia got glammed up with sleek, straight hair, and her makeup game was unbeaten. The model and high school senior rocked purple eyeshadow with subtly winged eyeliner, and petal pink lipgloss. She gave her followers another look at her prom look in her Instagram Stories, too. She posted an adorable photo of herself posing with her prom date, who looks so cute in his suit! He brought her a pink corsage before the dance — what a keeper.

Her first prom look was totally different, but equally as gorgeous. Natalia rocked a princess-worthy, pink tulle gown for the first dance, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a full skirt. She accessorized with white open-toed heels and painted her nails in the same pretty pink as her dress.

The story behind the dress is even better. The night before prom, Natalia was across the country for the ceremony to induct her dad, Kobe, into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Vanessa revealed on Instagram that, after Natalia donned her dad’s Hall of Fame jacket and ring, she booked it to the airport to make it to prom in time.

“Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him,” Vanessa wrote in a May 18 Instagram post. “When we heard Natalia’s prom night and Kobe’s Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours.’”