Natalia Bryant, 18, Glows In Her High School Graduation Gown As She Holds Up Custom ‘USC’ Cap

Natalia Bryant borrowed a famous quote from her late father, Kobe Bryant, to decorate her USC-themed cap. She proudly held it up while wearing her high school graduation gown!

Natalia Bryant is moving on from high school — and onto the University of Southern California! Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her 18-year-old graduate proudly holding up her graduation cap on June 4, which was bedazzled with the college’s gold and cardinal colors to spell out USC. The borders of the cap were filled with a quote that Natalia’s late father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, once said: “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

Vanessa gave a close-up look at the beautiful graduation cap in another Instagram post, which she captioned with a congratulatory remark from the whole family (Kobe, Natalia’s late sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and her other sisters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1): “Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!”

Natalia looked just as ecstatic about her graduation day! The graduate wore a pretty floral print dress under her graduation gown and beamed for the camera. Her proud mom, Vanessa, also made sure to film her daughter walking in her graduation gown as she accepted her high school diploma on the ceremony stage.

Natalia celebrated the eve of her graduation day at the happiest place on Earth: Disney Land! Well, technically Disney California Adventure Park, where Natalia and her mom and sisters got to tour the park’s new Avengers Campus in advance. Kobe’s older sister, Sharia Washington, also joined the Bryant ladies for the fun outing. The family is huge fans of the amusement park in Orange County — Vanessa celebrated her 39th birthday her daughters at the park on May 8.

Speaking of Disney, Natalia looked like a Disney princess while experiencing one last important high school memory: prom. The young scholar wore a bardot-style pink dress made with a fairy-like tulle skirt for her last school dance on May 15, which happened to fall on the very same day of Kobe’s Basketball Halle of Fame ceremony where her mother delivered a moving speech at. Luckily, Natalia was able to make it to both important events!

The future is looking bright for Natalia! Although she has committed to USC, Natalia was also accepted into Loyola Marymount University, the University of Oregon and UC Irvine.