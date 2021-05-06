Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 39th Birthday At Disneyland With Her Daughters — See Pics

Vanessa Bryant shared the sweetest family photos from her 39th birthday trip to Disneyland with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. Bianka even found a secret leprechaun house at the park!

Vanessa Bryant ushered in the last year of her 30’s in the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland! What made this birthday excursion even happier was the fact that the wife of the late Kobe Bryant was spending the day with their daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. To commemorate the day, the Bryant ladies snapped a cute family photo inside one of the honeycomb-themed cars at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh ride, which Vanessa posted to her Instagram on May 6 (her 39th birthday fell on the day before).

“Disneyland Days @nataliabryant,” Vanessa captioned the sweet photo, tagging her eldest daughter. Vanessa sat up front for the ride with the youngest Bryant, Capri. Meanwhile, Natalia — who was just admitted into USC and was rocking metallic pink Minnie Mouse ears — snuggled in the back with her sister Bianka, who was wearing a purple ribbon to match her lavender shirt.

Natalia and Bianka also took a moment to pose for a cute sister-sister selfie photo on a staircase at the park, which Vanessa also posted to her Instagram page. The siblings cheesed hard for the adorable snapshot!

Bianka also found a leprechaun’s house during the family day at Disneyland. In the Adventureland section of the park, there is a miniature home built into the base of a tree — there’s even a little door and an itsy-bitsy window. Vanessa shared a photo of Bianka peering into this tiny home where Patrick Begorra (a fictional leprachaun featured in the 1955 storybook, Little Man of Disneyland) resides.

For her trip to Disneyland, Vanessa made sure to rep her “Mambacita” tie-dye hoodie from her new clothing line that launched on May 1, which would’ve been the 15th birthday of Vanessa’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. The basketball protégé passed away with her father, Kobe, in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna’s nickname was “Mambacita,” which was actually a play on the nickname that Kobe used in the NBA: “Black Mamba” (the codename for one of the assassins in Kill Bill). The clothing line, which was launched through Dannijo, is donating all of its proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.