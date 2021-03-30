Vanessa Bryant Sheds ‘Tears Of Joy’ After Daughter Natalia Gets Into USC

Vanessa Bryant wrote ‘Daddy is so proud,’ in a caption for a sweet video showing her daughter Natalia jumping up and down in excitement.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, shared a once-in-a-lifetime moment with her Instagram followers on Mar. 30 when she revealed the happy news that her oldest daughter Natalia, 18, was accepted into the University of Southern California. The doting mom posted a video of the soon-to-be college student jumping up and down with a huge smile on her face after finding out she got in and it was such a joyous sight! She was wearing a gray sweatshirt that had “USC” printed in red letters in the corner and red pants.

“I got in! I got in! I got in!,” Natalia exclaimed while looking at who was most likely Vanessa behind the camera. “This is insanity!,” could also be heard before the video ended. The loving parent made sure to also add a gracious caption that mentioned Natalia’s late dad Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna to the post.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it,” the caption read. “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️”

Once Vanessa shared the memorable post, her followers were quick to share in their enthusiasm in the comments. “Congratulations!” several followers wrote while another wrote, “Wow, I’m tearing up at the perseverance it took for her to remain focused on her studies. WAY TO GO NANI!! ❤️.” Another exclaimed, “Awesome FIGHT ON Natalia!!👏👏”

Natalia’s exciting news about USC comes after she also signed with the IMG modeling agency. Vanessa announced the news with a gorgeous black and white professional photo of Natalia along with a caption from both the agency and herself in Feb.

“NOW REPRESENTING: #NataliaBryant! ⭐️ ‘I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.’ – @nataliabryant,” the caption read along with Vanessa’s own words which included, “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani! 😘❤️.”