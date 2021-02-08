Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Natalia, 18, Launches Modeling Career & Mom Vanessa Couldn’t Be Happier

Natalie Bryant signed with a major modeling company and her proud mom reposted the announcement along with a gorgeous black and white photo of the teen.

Natalia Bryant, 18, is ready to step into the spotlight as a model! The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has officially signed with mega modeling company, IMG Models, and her mom Vanessa Bryant, 38, shared the happy news on her Instagram page. In a repost from the agency, Vanessa showed off a black and white photo of her gorgeous oldest gal along with the original caption and her own sweet message.

“NOW REPRESENTING: #NataliaBryant! ⭐️ ‘I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.’ – @nataliabryant,” the caption read along with Vanessa’s own words which included, “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani! 😘❤️”

It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s followers to respond with their own congratulatory words for Natalia. “Congratulations beautiful Natalia! How exciting 😀👏🏼♥️,” one follower wrote while a second said, “wonderful news!! Congrats baby girl, we can’t wait to see what’s ahead for you✨✨✨.” Celeb models like Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid also commented.

“Congrats!” Cindy’s comment read while Gigi wrote, “YES❤️❤️⚡️.” Natalia herself also responded to her mom’s loving post. “I love you @vanessabryant ❤️,” she wrote.

Before Natalia celebrated her modeling launch, she celebrated turning 18. The beauty shared an Instagram photo of two large balloons in the shape of a 1 and 8 for her new age on Jan. 19 and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. “Thank you everybody for all the birthday wishes!!! Also, thank you for always making my birthday so special @vanessabryant ❤️☺️,” she wrote.

Vanessa also shared an emotional birthday message for her on her own page. “Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are,” she wrote. “You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite, gracious in everything you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always.”