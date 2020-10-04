Ciara & Natalia Bryant Show Off Their ‘Synchronized Swimming’ Skills With Pool Dance

Ciara took to her Instagram story to share some new fun-loving clips of her and her family as well as Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s kids having a great time in a pool over the weekend.

Ciara, 34, and Natalia Bryant, 17, proved they’re both in-sync with their latest swimming-themed video! The singer and oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, showed off their dance skills while doing the same moves at the same time in a new pool video and it’s definitely impressive! The clip was posted to Ciara’s Instagram stories and in it, they’re both smiling non-stop while wearing their swimsuits in the water and counting the steps out loud.

“Routine fire,” Ciara appropriately captioned the post. She also showed off her own family, including her adorable baby son Win. The little love sat atop a float as his proud mom held onto him and bounced him up and down before he broke out into a big, happy smile. The others all had what Ciara called a “dance party” as well and they all looked like they were having the time of their lives!

In addition to the cute video clips, Ciara shared a new precious snapshot of two-month-old Win rocking swim trunks and sunglasses as she held him in the pool. “Game Day vibes. Wins 1st time swimming! Lookin like Daddy 😎,” she captioned it, referring to proud dad Russell Wilson, 31. Fans quickly complimented the epic photo and many pointed out how much “he looks like his daddy”.

Before her latest videos and pics, Ciara shared a video that showed her dancing to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma‘s sexy new tune “Pat Ti” by herself before her son Future, 6, and Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter Bianka, 3, made an appearance. “When your Niece and Son won’t let you be great 🥰🤣,” she captioned the hilarious clip.

Ciara has been enjoying a vacation with BFFs Vanessa, Lala Anthony, 39, and their kids this past week so it’s no surprise she has no shortage of awesome moments to share! From taking part in incredible activities to sharing a lot of laughs, these ladies definitely know how to brighten each other’s lives and we love witnessing it. We’ll be on the lookout to see if they share any more inspiring posts soon!