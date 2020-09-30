Vanessa Bryant & Ciara Breastfeed Their Babies Side-By-Side In Gorgeous New Pic: ‘Got Milk?’

New mother Ciara showed off how she has a nursing pal in Vanessa Bryant. They breastfed their children together while riding on a private plane, in what the singer called ‘mom life.’

Ciara became a mom for the third time when she welcomed son Win Wilson on July 23 with husband Russell Wilson, 31. She’s found a nursing companion who also has children by a Greatest of All Time athlete in Vanessa Bryant, 38. Cici shared an Instagram photo of the two women aboard a private jet while feeding their babies. Vanessa appears to still be nursing 15-month-old Capri Bryant, her fourth daughter by the late Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a Jan. 2020 helicopter crash.

Ciara, 34, captioned the photo “Got Milk?:) @vanessabryant #MomLife.” It showed the makeup free singer with a big smile on her face, while holding a navy blanket over herself to cover up Win’s feeding session. Vanessa looked gorgeous while covering herself in a white blanket with colorful pink and orange floral designs on it. After the heartache of losing her NBA icon husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Vanessa appeared so resilient in making sure the youngest daughter she had with Kobe is still getting nourishment from her.

The Sept. 30 photo wowed celeb pals of the ladies, with singer Kelly Rowland telling the women, “So cute!!” while actress Gabrielle Union left a series of yellow heart emojis. Jennifer Hudson called the pair, “Beautiful ladies,” and brand new mom Eniko Hart wrote, “Love this.” It’s pretty impressive Eniko was checking on her Instagram friends as she just gave birth the day prior to daughter Kaori Mai Hart with comedian husband Kevin Hart.

Other fans were so thrilled to see Vanessa looking happy after the absolutely horrific experience she went though losing her beloved 41-year-old husband and teenage daughter in such a terrible tragedy. User @foreverjanea commented, “Nice to see her out smiling. Looking happy. Love this,” as @elifernandez_1 told Ciara she was “A queen supporting another queen.”

Vanessa has fortunately had an amazing support system following the sudden loss of Kobe and Gianna. She’s been surrounded by pals like Ciara and La La Anthony, who had several sleepovers with Vanessa over the summer where they played fun TikTok dance games that left them in hysterics. Ciara was there with V on Mamba Day, 8/24 which combined the numbers of his two Lakers jerseys. She shared an IG photo with Vanessa and her youngest daughters Bianka, 3, and Capri, writing “Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V.”

Kobe’s former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol had been like and uncle to Mamba’s daughters, and continues to be there for Vanessa and her girls Natalia, 17, Bianka and Capri since Kobe’s passing. On Sept. 13 when he and wife Catherine McDonnell, 30, welcomed their first child, the couple included Gianna in her moniker. Pau revealed, “Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” in her birth announcement. Thank goodness Vanessa has so many people around who love her and her daughters, and continue to support Kobe’s living legacy.