Eniko and Kevin Hart are proud parents once again! The couple welcomed their precious baby girl and shared the news with fans on Sept. 30.

She’s here! Kevin Hart, 41, and his wife of four years, Eniko Hart, 36, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into the world on Sept 29. The couple were absolutely thrilled to have their bundle of joy, sharing the exciting news with fans one day later, after telling family and loved ones. Eniko took to Instagram to make the announcement and share the little one’s name.

“Thankful, grateful, blessed,” she wrote. “A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth. Welcome to the world baby girl…we couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart.” She also shared the sweet message, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

Eniko and Kevin learned that they were having a girl back in May 2020 and took to social media to make the announcement! “OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,” Eniko captioned the photos of her adoring family, who were all dressed in white, with Eniko sporting a pink sash!

Only two months before announcing the sex of their baby, the couple shared the news in March 2020 that Eniko was expecting her second child with Kevin. Once again, Eniko took to her Instagram for the special announcement, posting a photo that simply featured the expectant second-time mom’s growing baby bump! “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag “glowing and growing.”

Kevin and Eniko welcomed their first child together, two-year-old son Kenzo Kash Hart, in November 2017. Prior to marrying Eniko in 2016, Kevin was married to Torrei Hart from 2003 until their divorce in 2011. The pair had two children together — Heaven Hart, 15, and son Hendrix Hart, 12. Congratulations to the happy couple and their family!