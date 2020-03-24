Kevin Hart Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Eniko — See Baby Bump Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart! The happy husband and wife are expecting another baby, she announced with a gorgeous bump pic on Instagram.

The Harts are about to be a family of six! Eniko Hart announced in an Instagram post on March 24 that she and husband Kevin Hart, 40, are expecting their second child together. Eniko, 35, posted a gorgeous portrait of her baby bump in a completely sheer dress, captioned, “baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨.” Along with their darling two-year-old son Kenzo Kash Hart, Kevin has two children from his previous relationship with ex-wife Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven Hart, 15, and son Hendrix Hart, 12.

Kevin didn’t post an announcement of his own, but made sure to leave about a million emojis on his wife’s gorgeous photo, like flames, a guy dancing, prayer hands, hands clapping, and the muscular bicep (don’t tell Dwayne Johnson about that one). The sepia toned photo is truly incredible. Eniko stands strong while wearing nothing but a thin layer of sheer, backless fabric that shows off her entire body. But the focus is on her growing baby bump, which is highlighted with beads and sparkles. She’s glowing! Her famous friends all flocked to the comments to give her their congratulations.

“Yes‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️CONGRATULATIONS❤️‼️‼️‼️THIS IS AMAZING. WHAT A BLESSING💃🏽💃🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love u guys😘❤️,” Lala Anthony wrote. “Congrats!!!!!! Blessings. Wishing y’all a safe time 🙏🏽💙💙💙💙,” commented Cyn Santana. And Karrueche Tran chimed in with her hopes for the mama-to-be: “Ommgmgmggg congrats!!! Please stay inside!!” See it below!

Eudoxie Bridges apparently knew this whole time! She wrote, “Now I can finally shout CONGRATULATIONS again BEAUTIFUL!!!! Best blessing during this time for sure! I’d much rather look at your pregnancy pics on my timeline. 🤗Love you guys and can’t wait to come rub on that belly when it’s safe. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” Congrats again to Eniko and Kevin on this joyous news!