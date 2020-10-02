Ciara Dances To J.Lo’s ‘Pat Ti’ As ‘Niece’ Bianka Bryant, 3 & Son Future, 6, Hilariously Crash

Ciara is on a tropical vacation with GFs Vanessa Bryant & Lala Anthony! The singer showed off her sexy moves as she grooved to Jennifer Lopez’s new jam.

Ciara, 34, has moves for days! The singer — who is currently on a tropical getaway with BFFs Vanessa Bryant, 38, and Lala Anthony, 39 — was letting loose to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma‘s sexy new tune “Pat Ti” when her son Future, 6, and Vanessa’s daughter Bianka Bryant, 3, interrupted! The Basic Instinct star looked gorgeous in a black black mini dress and gold necklaces as Bianka hilariously walked right through the shot (a regular occurrence for her)! Future, holding a piece of pizza, then danced right alongside is gorgeous mom as they shared a sweet snuggle.

The vacation looks like a blast as Vanessa’s daughters Natalia, 17, and Capri, 1, Lala’s son Kiyan, 12, and Ciara’s kids with Russell Wilson, Sienna, 3, and baby Win, also joined in. The group could be seen playing a game of “Danger, Danger” in a sweet video posted to Ciara’s Instagram account on Thursday, Oct. 1. “Danger Danger @nataliabryant @vanessabryant @lala,” the Goodies singer captioned the video, which showed the gang running around an open field.

“I’m about to run “Danger Danger…When I say hut, you get that motherf—— ball and you run,” Lala instructed as a confused Bianka Bryant looked on. Vanessa sweetly added, “You got that Koko Bean?” using Bianka’s adorable nickname. The classic tune “California Love” by the late 2Pac and Dr. Dre then played, over the video montage, and the group looked like they were having so much fun!

While they didn’t share their location, Ciara shared a photo of her and Vanessa on a private jet breastfeeding baby Capri and Win. “Got Milk?:) @vanessabryant #MomLife,” Ciara wrote. Kobe Bryant‘s wife later shared a scenic image of water and palm trees, writing “Fro-Be.”

Vanessa also shared a sweet video of the group playing the outdoor game. “Bulldozing these boys @ciara @lala @nataliabryant #competitive,” she captioned the post, going on to declare a winner! “Me and the boys won though…After further review, the ruling on the field was that @lala was touched before the end zone. Team Auntie V, #KiyanAnthony and #Future came back and won. @ciara @nataliabryant that’s a hold on your mom,” she explained. Ciara seemed less than impressed with the verdict, responding “Yeah yeah yeah The next game…it’s ON!”

Lala added in a post of her own, “Danger‼️Danger‼️this has me crying…u don’t wanna see us on the football field @ciara @vanessabryant @nataliabryant,” she added, along with three red dancing emojis. The former MTV VJ looked incredible in a one piece swimsuit featuring an animal print and cut outs. Natalia, who stunned in a white baby doll dress, wrote, “The Girls Taking The W…. As We Should.” She can say that again!