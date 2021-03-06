Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia’s Modeling Career & Says Late Dad Kobe ‘Would Be So Proud’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new close-up photo of her oldest daughter Natalia showing off her modeling skills just a few weeks after signing a modeling contract.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, let everyone know she is a proud mom when posting a brand new modeling pic of her oldest daughter Natalia, 18, on Mar. 6. In the gorgeous snapshot, the teen is showing off a serious face donned with pretty makeup as she looks off to the side. She has her long straight locks in a low ponytail that’s draped over her shoulder on one side and is wearing large hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

“My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you,” Vanessa, referring to her late husband Kobe Bryant, captioned the post.

Once she shared the new gem, which comes just a few weeks after she announced Natalia had signed with IMG Models, it was met with a plethora of compliments from followers. “Omg you’re daughter is SO PRETTY JUST LIKE HER PARENTS,” one follower wrote while others compared Natalia to her mom. “She looks just like you!!! Beautiful,” one follower gushed while another called the mother and daughter duo “twins.“

Celebs also took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Sooooo stunning😍😍😍 proud!,” fellow model Gigi Hadid exclaimed. “I’m truly OBSESSED. That face 😍,” actress Olivia Munn also wrote. “😢😢OMG! He would be so proud❤️❤️❤️❤️ Just beautiful 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” basketball legend Lisa Leslie shared.

Before she shared the latest pic, Vanessa shared a different one of Natalia modeling the day before. In it, she had her hair down and parted in the middle as she rocked gold hoop earring and two silver necklaces. She also wore a dark tan blazer-style coat and showed off another face full of perfectly applied makeup. “That’s my baby!” Vanessa gushed in the caption.

In addition to her mom, Natalia herself has been sharing some of her new modeling pics and videos with her Instagram followers. She admitted she “had so much fun” at the photo shoot in the caption and also tagged the photographer, Mason Poole.