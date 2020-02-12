Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King After Slamming Her Lisa Leslie Interview

Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram on Feb. 12 to apologize to Gayle King and admit he reacted off of emotions when he criticized her for the Kobe Bryant rape accusation questions she asked Lisa Leslie.

Snoop Dogg, 48, is taking responsibility for his actions when it comes to his shocking criticism over Gayle King‘s Good Morning America interview with Lisa Leslie, 47, which aired on Feb. 4 The rapper got angry when the successful 65-year-old journalist asked the basketball legend about the late Kobe Bryant‘s 2003 rape case, but on Feb. 12, he came forward to issue a public apology and expressed remorse for his actions.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right,” he said in an video he posted to his Instagram page. “When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off emotions…me being angry at questions that you asked. Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

He went on to explain that he “was just expressing himself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.” He also let his fans know that anytime they “mess up, it’s OK to fix it” and expressed hope to “sit down privately” with Gayle. The “Gin and Juice” creator also used the video’s caption to admit he decided to apologize after talking to his mom. “Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹,” the caption read.

Snoop’s apology comes six days after he initially posted a video to social media with his reaction to Gayle’s controversial interview. “Gayle King, you’re out of pocket for that s***,” he said in the video. “Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why are you all attacking us? We’re your people. You don’t come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those dumba** questions. I’m sick of y’all. Funky doghead bi***. How dare you try to torch my homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf*****. Respect the family and back off, b****, before we come get you.”

It’s nice to see Snoop attempting to make amends. We’ll be on the lookout to see how Gayle responds!