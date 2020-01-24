Stormi Webster, 1, Rocks Minnie Mouse Ears & Pouts Her Lips Like Mom Kylie Jenner In Sweet New Pic

It’s safe to say that Stormi Webster loved her first trip to Disney! Mom Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of her daughter wearing pink bedazzled Minnie Mouse ears on Jan. 24. Stormi pouted her lips for the camera as she showed off her cool Disney souvenirs!

Stormi Webster‘s first trip to Disney was a success! Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her daughter covered in Minnie Mouse souvenirs, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day. The near 2-year-old posed with her pink Minnie doll aboard a private plane in the January 24 snap.

The little one rocked a pair of sparkly pink Minnie Mouse ears with a cute bow and a fuzzy sweater. Stormi cuddled up in a Minnie Mouse blanket as she sat next to her new Minnie stuffed toy. The best part about the sweet photo was her facial expression! Stormi puckered her lips for the camera — a sure sign that she’s Kylie’s daughter.

“Omg stop with this perfect photo!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments. Kylie Cosmetics, which will soon release a Stormi-inspired collection, also left three pink heart emojis. The Instagram accounts for Kylie Skin and Kendall + Kylie apparel also showed love in the comments with more heart emojis.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Kylie jetted down to Orlando Florida on January 22 to treat Stormi to a fun-filled day at Disney just one week before her second birthday. Fans online also spotted Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick, along with North West, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble exploring the parks during the family outing. Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott was also present, despite him and Kylie not being together at the moment.

Kylie shared numerous photos and videos to her Instagram Stories from their day at Disney. One photo, captioned, “mom’s club,” showed her with friend, Yris Palmer and both their daughters.

If this was Stormi’s pre-birthday festivities, we can only imagine what kind of lavish bash Kylie will throw for her baby girl’s 2nd birthday on February 1. The billionaire beauty hasn’t revealed any details about Stormi’s birthday plans, but, she did let her fans know that she’s been in the planning stages for weeks in a since expired post on Instagram Stories.

“Kylie’s extremely secretive when it comes to Stormi’s second birthday,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively, adding that “everyone knows it will be huge and over the top.” The source says, “Kylie’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner.”