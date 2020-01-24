See Pic
Hollywood Life

KarJenner Kids Stormi & True, 1, & Chicago, 2, Twin As Minnie Mouse In Adorable New Pic

Stormi Webster True Thompson Chicago West
BACKGRID/SplashNews
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave the Nutcracker performance as they have some downtime for the holidays as they are spotted with Saint West and North West as they wore purple out in New York City. Pictured: Ref: SPL5137002 211219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
Political News Editor

There were two more Minnie Mouses at Chicago West’s birthday party: Stormi Webster and True Thompson! The three cousins looked like triplets with their matching face paint, and it’s too cute.

Twinning! Triplet-ing? Chicago West‘s 2nd birthday party was on January 15, but her proud mama, Kim Kardashian, still can’t get over the cuteness. Kim, 38, shared new photos from the Disney-themed bash to Twitter on January 24, showing her youngest daughter hanging out with her cousins, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, both one (their birthdays are coming up). Chicago’s party was all about Minnie Mouse, and the little ones got their faces painted to look like their favorite character — pink bows, mouse ears, sparkles, eyelashes, and all. In the adorable pic, which you can see HERE, Chicago and Stormi are also wearing Minnie ears, like the kind you get at Disneyland, with polka dot bows on their heads. So cute!

Their outfits are insanely adorable, too. Chicago’s wearing a purple, glittery shirt and matching pants, while Stormi’s looking like a little skater in a black tee, black shorts, and white socks. True’s a little lady, dressed in a black shirt tucked into a denim skirt with tartan pleats. The pics rival the ones Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, 21, shared to her Instagram Story on January 15. Auntie Kylie’s shots show Chicago wearing a white smock over her sparkly shirt while painting on an easel. She looks hard at work! Kylie also revealed a huge cake that looked like Minnie Mouse that said “CHI” on the bottom tier. Chicago’s name was on the wall behind the dessert table, featuring pink macarons and tea sets, in the Disney font.

A week before the birthday party, Kim posted a sweet video of Chicago choosing her birthday party theme. After saying that it was “Sainty’s” birthday (and getting corrected), Chicago told her she wanted a Minnie day instead of a Baby Shark fête. Kim was surely relieved about that.