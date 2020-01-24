KarJenner Kids Stormi & True, 1, & Chicago, 2, Twin As Minnie Mouse In Adorable New Pic

There were two more Minnie Mouses at Chicago West’s birthday party: Stormi Webster and True Thompson! The three cousins looked like triplets with their matching face paint, and it’s too cute.

Twinning! Triplet-ing? Chicago West‘s 2nd birthday party was on January 15, but her proud mama, Kim Kardashian, still can’t get over the cuteness. Kim, 38, shared new photos from the Disney-themed bash to Twitter on January 24, showing her youngest daughter hanging out with her cousins, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, both one (their birthdays are coming up). Chicago’s party was all about Minnie Mouse, and the little ones got their faces painted to look like their favorite character — pink bows, mouse ears, sparkles, eyelashes, and all. In the adorable pic, which you can see HERE, Chicago and Stormi are also wearing Minnie ears, like the kind you get at Disneyland, with polka dot bows on their heads. So cute!

Their outfits are insanely adorable, too. Chicago’s wearing a purple, glittery shirt and matching pants, while Stormi’s looking like a little skater in a black tee, black shorts, and white socks. True’s a little lady, dressed in a black shirt tucked into a denim skirt with tartan pleats. The pics rival the ones Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, 21, shared to her Instagram Story on January 15. Auntie Kylie’s shots show Chicago wearing a white smock over her sparkly shirt while painting on an easel. She looks hard at work! Kylie also revealed a huge cake that looked like Minnie Mouse that said “CHI” on the bottom tier. Chicago’s name was on the wall behind the dessert table, featuring pink macarons and tea sets, in the Disney font.

A week before the birthday party, Kim posted a sweet video of Chicago choosing her birthday party theme. After saying that it was “Sainty’s” birthday (and getting corrected), Chicago told her she wanted a Minnie day instead of a Baby Shark fête. Kim was surely relieved about that.