Chicago West, 2, Gets Her Face Painted Like Minnie Mouse At Her Cute Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian threw the most adorable Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party for her little girl, Chicago West’s, second birthday on January 15!

Chicago West turned two on Jan. 15, and she had the most perfect birthday party to celebrate. The little one’s mom, Kim Kardashian, went all-out to give Chicago the party of her dreams — with a Minnie Mouse theme! Kylie Jenner shared some photos from the event on her Instagram Story, including pics of the birthday girl herself. Chicago is wearing a Minnie Mouse headband with pink, polka dot bow, and also has her face painted to resemble Minnie. It appears that the party was a painting party, too, as Chi is in front of an easel with a paintbrush in the images.

As for decorations, there was a massive pink and white cake, adorned with flowers and a giant Minnie Mouse figurine on top. The cake sat atop a table that was filled with cookie platters, as well as red, pink and white roses. Chicago’s name was also written on the wall in the classic Disney font. Just over a week before the birthday party, Chicago hinted that this was exactly the kind of party she wanted. Kim posted a video of the toddler on her Instagram Story, in which she said that she wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake. Well, that’s just what she got!

Chicago is Kim and Kanye West’s third child, coming after her older siblings North West, 6, and Saint West, 4. Her younger brother, Psalm West, turns one in May. Kim has yet to share any photos or videos from the birthday party, but she did write a sweet tribute to Chi on Instagram on her big day. “Happy Birthday, my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl Mommy loves you forever!”

The KarJenners are known for throwing lavish birthday bashes for their kids. Up next, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, will turn two on Feb. 1. Kylie recently teased that she’ll be throwing Stormi a ‘StormiWorld 2.0’ party as a follow-up to the extravagant celebration that they had in 2019. It’s going to be epic!