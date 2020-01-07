Chicago West Reveals She Wants A Pink Minnie Mouse Cake For Upcoming 2nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared an incredibly cute video to her Instagram story on Jan. 6 that showed her having a conversation with her one-year-old daughter Chicago about her upcoming second birthday.

Chicago West is getting ready to turn two on Jan. 15 and she’s already planning ahead! The adorable tot sat down and had a discussion with her mom Kim Kardashian, 39, in a video Kim posted to Instagram on Jan. 6, and revealed she wants a pink Minnie Mouse cake for her special day. “Whose birthday is next?” Kim asked her daughter in the video. “Sainty?” Chicago asked before Kim got into what she wanted for the big day. “Do you want to have a cake?” the proud mom asked. “Pink,” the baby girl answered. After Kim proceeded to ask if she wanted a Baby Shark cake or a Minnie Mouse cake, Chicago was all about Miss Minnie.

After a repost of the clip made its way around Instagram, fans couldn’t help but gush over Kim and Kanye West‘s third child. “She is absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote while others wished her a Happy Birthday. “She’s so sweet,” another wrote along with crying emojis. “OMG sooo cute that cute little voice;))♥️🍰,” wrote yet another.

The amazing video clip is just one of many times Chicago has melted our hearts. She was seen rocking some sweet ponytails while having a great time on a playground in a pic posted on Dec. 27 and before that, she matched her big sister North, 6, in a tank top and denim shorts in a pic from Dec. 8.

We look forward to seeing more cute clips of Chicago in the near future! It will be awesome to see what kind of birthday party she has!