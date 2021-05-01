Vanessa Bryant Wishes Late Daughter Gianna A Happy 15th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’

Vanessa Bryant has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday. She passed away in a fatal helicopter crash with her dad, Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant has celebrated what would have been her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s 15th birthday. She shared a touching message to her second eldest daughter, who died in a tragic helicopter crash with her dad Kobe Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! I love you!” Vanessa captioned her May 1 post, which featured a throwback pic of the pair hugging each other and flashing big smiles at the camera.

“I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you,” she added. “I love you Mamacita!” On her IG Story, the proud mom added, “Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!” In a second post which featured Vanessa and her three daughters, she unveiled a limited edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye capsule collection.

“Today is my Baby’s Birthday. When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag,” she wrote. Gianna’s aunt, and Kobe’s sister, Sharia Washington also paid tribute to the late basketball up-and-comer.

“Happy 15th birthday Gigi. You inspire us to do better and be better everyday. We love you and we miss you!” she wrote. Recently, Vanessa — who is also mother to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 22-month-old Capri — appeared in a Mother’s Day jewelry campaign with her eldest daughter. The stunning mother-daughter duo starred in a video for BVLGARI, and opened up about their exceptionally rare bond.

“People may not remember what you said or what you did, but they’ll remember how you made them feel. That’s the lesson I’ve carried throughout my life,” Natalia said, referencing the things she’s learned from her mom. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level and I feel like that’s rare for a mother and daughter. The way you go about life and how you always look for the positive side in any situation … you taught that to me and I always carry that with me.”