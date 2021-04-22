Natalia Bryant Reveals The ‘Lesson’ Mom Vanessa Instilled In Her As They Pose For Stunning BVLGARI Pics

The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia has opened up about what she’s learned from her inspiring mom Vanessa, while teaming up with her for a luxe jewelry ad.

Vanessa Bryant is her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant‘s biggest role model! The stunning mother-daughter duo have appeared in a stunning new campaign video for BVLGARI ahead of Mother’s Day, and they opened up about their exceptionally rare bond. Shot in Beachwood Canyon, the video showed incoming college student Natalia, cuddling up to her gorgeous mom while wearing some incredible pieces of jewelry.

“People may not remember what you said or what you did, but they’ll remember how you made them feel. That’s the lesson I’ve carried throughout my life,” Natalia said, referencing the things she’s learned from her mom. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level and I feel like that’s rare for a mother and daughter. The way you go about life and how you always look for the positive side in any situation … you taught that to me and I always carry that with me.”

Proud mom Vanessa then added that she “admires” her eldest daughter. “I wish I had someone like you when I was growing up. You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends … You always find the goodness in people. I admire that.” The new ad campaign was released just weeks after Natalia revealed she’s going to study at the prestigious University of Southern California.

“See you soon @uscedu! Fight on,” she captioned a photo, announcing the exciting news. Earlier in the day, Vanessa shared a precious video of Natalia right after she was accepted to the West Coast institution. It showed the 18-year-old looking beyond thrilled, as she kept saying “I got in.” Vanessa captioned the Instagram video, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”