See Pic

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Killer Curves While Serving A Lime Green Look For New Ivy Park Collection

Beyonce
adidas/MEGA
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Bey looked effortlessly fabulous in her lime green leotard, which she wore in a new Instagram photo that was taken on a tennis court.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Beyonce, 40, did just that in an Instagram photo shared by Ivy Park on Wednesday (Nov. 24), which showed the singer styling a chic outfit from her new Hall of Ivy clothing collection while flaunting her figure on a tennis court. The “Halo” songstress wore a lime green leotard, which highlighted her incredible curves, as she fiercely held up a tennis racket in one of her hands. Bey’s stylish look, which can be seen in the photo HERE, also included matching boots and a coat that she had draped off her shoulders.

Beyonce

Fittingly, Beyonce’s lime green outfit also matched the tennis balls that were scattered on the ground of the court. The mother-of-three also modeled large, fashionable sunglasses that added to her fierce look. Beyonce didn’t smile in the photo, opting to take on quite a serious tone for the snapshot. “WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY,” the post’s caption read, followed by the hashtags “adidasxIVYPARK” and “HALLS OF IVY.” The Hall of Ivy, which is now officially available online, is the latest collection from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

Beyonce
Beyonce (Photo: adidas/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Beyonce's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala, Grammys & More

Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019 Wearing Alexander McQueen
Beyonce Knowles TIDAL X: 1015 - Star-Studded Benefit Concert Hosted by TIDAL and Robin Hood, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2016 WEARING GATTINONI COUTURE
Beyonce Knowles 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016 WEARING FRANCESCO SCOGNAMIGLIO SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL IN *5744580o

Beyonce has been all about the tennis-themed looks lately. And it makes sense, considering she’s on the soundtrack for the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King RichardLast week, the “Crazy in Love” singer flaunted a gorgeous tennis style of her own that included a grey short sleeve sweater tucked in to a pleated grey pinstripe tennis skirt. She paired the look with red, white, and green-striped Gucci tube socks and sporty white Ivy Park sneakers.

King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the Williams sister’s father Richard Williams, features Bey’s new song “Be Alive.” The Grammy winner officially dropped the song on Nov. 12, after maintaining a low music profile for most of 2021. “Be Alive” features Bey singing about Black female excellent, which is fitting for a film about Venus and Serena’s rise to tennis fame. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie has garnered positive reviews, as well as Oscar buzz for Will. It’s currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.