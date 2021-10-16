Beyoncé & Jay-Z Hold Hands As They Head To Alexandre Arnault’s Glam Wedding In Venice

Beyonce and Jay-Z showed off stylish outfits outside of the Venice wedding venue where Alexander Arnault, son of the world’s richest man Bernard Arnault, and designer Geraldine Guyot had their second wedding.

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 51, looked amazing during their latest fancy outing! The singer and rapper dressed to impress while attending the second wedding of Alexandre Arnault, 29, the son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, 72, and his designer wife Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy on Oct. 16. They also held hands while walking outside the venue and mingled around other fashionable guests.

Beyonce’s outfit included a long silky turquoise dress with a plunging neckline and matching shoes. She also wore a long black coat over it and a black face mask while accessorizing with necklaces and dangling earrings. Jay’s outfit included a black suit and black tie and he added black framed glasses to top off the look.

In addition to Bey and Jay, celebrities like Pharrell Williams, 48, were also spotted at the luxurious wedding. Alexandre, who is the previous CEO of Rimowa and current executive vice president of LVMH brand Tiffany & Co., and his bride Geraldine, who is the founder of French accessories brand D’Estree, announced their engagement earlier this year and had a first wedding in Paris, France in July. They both shared gorgeous photos of the epic ceremony on social media and Alexandre captioned one post with, “It started in 1998 now it’s oui pour vie [yes for life].”

Like their guests, the new husband and wife also looked incredible in their attire, especially Geraldine. The beauty wore a long-sleeved elegant white wedding dress and long veil as some strand of her hair framed her face. At one point, she was photographed smiling while surrounded by her bridesmaids and getting ready to walk down the aisle.

Before Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted at Alexandre and Geraldine’s second wedding, the “Irreplacable” crooner was known to be a big fan of Geraldine’s high-end accessories line, which includes hats and jewelry.