See Pics

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Hold Hands As They Head To Alexandre Arnault’s Glam Wedding In Venice

BACKGRID
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Pasadena, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar couple Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the wedding of Geraldine Guiotte and Alexander Arnault in Venice. Pictured: Beyonce - Jay-Z BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the wedding of Alexander Arnault and Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Jay-Z - Beyonce BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France.The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine.Pictured: Beyonce, Jay-ZBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Beyonce and Jay-Z showed off stylish outfits outside of the Venice wedding venue where Alexander Arnault, son of the world’s richest man Bernard Arnault, and designer Geraldine Guyot had their second wedding.

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 51, looked amazing during their latest fancy outing! The singer and rapper dressed to impress while attending the second wedding of Alexandre Arnault, 29, the son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, 72, and his designer wife Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy on Oct. 16. They also held hands while walking outside the venue and mingled around other fashionable guests.

Beyonce and Jay-Z holding hands outside of the Venice wedding. (BACKGRID)

Beyonce’s outfit included a long silky turquoise dress with a plunging neckline and matching shoes. She also wore a long black coat over it and a black face mask while accessorizing with necklaces and dangling earrings. Jay’s outfit included a black suit and black tie and he added black framed glasses to top off the look.

Beyonce, Jay-Z
Beyonce and Jay-Z show off their fashionable outfits. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Beyonce & Jay-Z's Most Iconic Looks -- PICS

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrates Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739614_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Beyonce and JAY Z performs during the On The Run tour at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on in New Orleans Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run Tour - , New Orleans, USA - 20 Jul 2014

In addition to Bey and Jay, celebrities like Pharrell Williams, 48, were also spotted at the luxurious wedding. Alexandre, who is the previous CEO of Rimowa and current executive vice president of LVMH brand Tiffany & Co., and his bride Geraldine, who is the founder of French accessories brand D’Estree, announced their engagement earlier this year and had a first wedding in Paris, France in July. They both shared gorgeous photos of the epic ceremony on social media and Alexandre captioned one post with, “It started in 1998 now it’s oui pour vie [yes for life].”

Like their guests, the new husband and wife also looked incredible in their attire, especially Geraldine. The beauty wore a long-sleeved elegant white wedding dress and long veil as some strand of her hair framed her face. At one point, she was photographed smiling while surrounded by her bridesmaids and getting ready to walk down the aisle.

Before Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted at Alexandre and Geraldine’s second wedding, the “Irreplacable” crooner was known to be a big fan of Geraldine’s high-end accessories line, which includes hats and jewelry.