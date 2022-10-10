Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video

Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”

For the snapshot, the 40-year-old rocked a backward baseball cap with yellow and maroon colors to show off her school spirit. The mother-and-daughter duo both wore USC sweatshirts for the school’s weekend of events. Vanessa looked as beautiful as ever with minimal makeup as she gave the camera a big kissy face. Natalia also sported a natural beauty look with rosy cheeks and a big smile.

That same day, the wife of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, also shared a fun video of her partying with Natalia on campus. She captioned the video, “USC Parents Weekend with my baby @nataliabryant.” Natalia and her momma were seen dancing and singing together to commemorate her second year at the famous Los Angeles university.

The fun parents weekend comes a year and a half after Vanessa revealed that her daughter was accepted into USC in March 2021. In the since-deleted post, Vanessa wrote, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.” She went on, “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn.”

Since starting school at USC, Natalia’s mom has shown up to many school events to support her daughter. On Nov. 20, 2021, Vanessa shared a sweet family snapshot with the caption, “With my Trojan @nataliabryant.” That day she also shared photos that included her two other daughters, Bianka Bella, 5, and Capri Kobe, 3. The sweet mom welcomed all of her baby girls with her late husband who tragically died on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe and Vanessa got married in 2001 and were married until he passed just over two years ago.