Remembering Gianna Bryant: 20 Photos Of Kobe’s Daughter With The Family In Honor Of Her 14th Birthday

Today would have been Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant’s 14th birthday. In honor of her memory, we’re looking back at her sweetest moments with her sisters and parents, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

Today, May 1, marks the day Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant would have turned 14 years old. The teenager would have been celebrating with her loving parents, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, and doted on by her sisters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and baby Capri, 10 months. Following the tragic January 26 helicopter accident that claimed Gianna, Kobe, and seven other lives (including some of Gianna’s teammates), the entire world was rocked by the loss of such immense talent, inspiration, and potential. In honor of her extraordinary time on Earth and to celebrate what would have been her 14th birthday, we’re looking back at Gianna’s most tender moments with her family.

Family meant everything to Kobe, and he made it a point to always include his daughters and wife in any major event. On February 26, 2018, Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia and Gianna attended the premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time. The foursome looked so excited to be attending the major movie premiere, and smiled from ear to ear upon having their photo taken as a family on the blue carpet. Kobe and Vanessa beamed with pride to have their eldest daughters with them, and Gianna looked so excited to see the movie with her family.

Vanessa had every reason to be proud of her young Gianna as she grew up. Just like her dad, Gianna showed an expert talent for basketball, and was subsequently honored with a posthumous honorary draft pick by the WNBA. “Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year. It would’ve been a dream come true for her,” Vanessa, holding back tears, shared during the ESPN broadcast.

Gianna’s future was clearly so bright. Even her beloved, ‘Girl Dad’ father recognized her potential for greatness. “Fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta have a boy! You and V gotta have a boy to carry on your tradition, the legacy,’” Kobe once recounted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But it was Gianna who ardently told her father’s fans. “Oi, I got this.” Kobe couldn’t help but beam while recollecting the story, telling his daughter, “That’s right! You got it!”

There are so many more precious moments between Gianna and her family to look back on. To see more photos of Vanessa and Kobe’s beloved daughter with her family, check out the gallery above.