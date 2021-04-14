Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Bianka, 4, & Capri, 1, Look Like Twins Rocking Lakers Shirts

Kobe Bryant had two jersey numbers while playing for the Lakers, and his young daughters are twinning in the shirts. Bianka rocked No. 8 and Capri sported No. 24.

The late Kobe Bryant‘s two youngest daughters are keeping his memory alive in the cutest way. His widow Vanessa Bryant, 38, dressed her little girls in Los Angeles Lakers jerseys with the two numbers he wore during his 20 years with the team. In Instagram photos she shared on Apr. 14, four-year-old Bianka sported his number 8 jersey that he wore from 1996 through 2006. The little cutie didn’t wear the purple and gold, but instead donned the black and gold Nike Black Mamba edition, in honor of Kobe’s nickname.

Capri, 22 months, could be seen in the Lakers gold and purple jersey sporting Kobe’s number 24, which he wore from 2006 until his retirement in 2016. The girls’ daddy was such a basketball legend that he became the only player in NBA history to have two numbers retired by the same team, which happened in a 2017 ceremony. The girls looked so cute repping their daddy in the jerseys, while sporting big happy smiles on their faces.

Vanessa shared four photos in a foursquare box with Bianka and Capri in separate photos on the top tier. Both girls already have lean bodies with their dad’s long legs, as they were both dressed in black skinny jeans. In the bottom snapshots, their mom included two pictures of the girls together in a cute blue children’s toy car with Bianka behind the wheel. Vanessa captioned the photo “Lil’ Mambacitas Bianka & Capri,” with Laker purple and gold heart emojis.

With the two seated so close together, fans marveled how the sisters look like they could be twins. They both wore their hair in similar styles, with shoulder-length curls. The girls wore matching purple bows in their hair on the right side of their heads.

Vanessa’s close friend and tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado left heart emojis in the comments, as did Kobe’s close friend and former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, who is like an uncle to Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters. Fan @mila.jay30 gushed, “They look like twins. So beautiful.” User @foryoursoulsis responded, “Twins!!!!!! They are so cute!” while @j_1ofakindnocap noted, “Wow!! I really had to do a double take they look so much alike.”

A number of followers noted how much Capri looks like her late 13-year-old sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who was killed along with her dad in a tragic Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. User @g33nnaaa noted, “Wow. When I look at Capri… I see Gigi” while @lissadawn exclaimed, “Omg KOKO looks so much like GIANNA GIGI.” Even Vanessa herself captioned an Apr. 6 photo of Capri, “It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe. Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”Both girls are so precious and Kobe would have been so proud watching them grow up. But those happy and smiling faces must bring Vanessa so much joy and comfort after the horrific loss she experienced.