Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Capri, 1, & Bianka, 4, Enjoy A Girls Night Dance Party With Their Loving Mom

Vanessa Bryant shared a cuter than cute video of her little girls Bianka and Capi dancing it out together!

It was a dance party at Vanessa Bryant‘s house! Kobe Bryant‘s wife, 38, shared the sweetest video of her two youngest daughters, one-year-old Capri and four-year-old Bianka, dancing it out during a fun day at home. The video starts with Capri (aka Koko Bean) busting a move to Saucy Santana‘s “Walk”. Girl is crushing it.

Capri, wearing a Frozen nightgown and tiny sneakers, has made up her own dance according to her adoring mom. And honestly, this should be the next TikTok challenge. The video gets even better when Bianka struts into frame wearing a fluffy pink bathrobe with ears and a pair of Minnie Mouse slippers. She gives the camera a sly smile — a total queen.

Vanessa gushed about her girls in the caption of the March 12 post: “Dynamic Duo! BB and Koko. It’s the skip on beat for me. BB’s got her daddy’s confidence! She mamba’d that walk. Love how happy my Koko Bean is to dance. Koko invented a new dance.” Vanessa shared a second adorable video on Instagram the same night starring Capri and the baby’s infectious smile.

The video shows Vanessa goofing around with her daughter while feeding her dinner and lip synching to the Black Eyed Peas‘ “Imma Be”. Carpi can’t help but smile while her mom shows her that pretty face in the camera and boops her nose. That dance party was bound to happen!

Vanessa recently opened up about her daughters (she’s also mother to 17-year-old Natalia) have helped her heal in the wake of Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna‘s 2020 deaths. “The pain is unimaginable, but you just have to get up and push forward,” Vanessa said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again, but getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”