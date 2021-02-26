Vanessa Bryant’s Youngest Daughter Capri, 1, Smiles Big As She Tries On Mom’s Sneaker

At just 20 months old, Capri Bryant is already raiding her mom, Vanessa Bryant’s closet — and Vanessa captured the cutest photo of the toddler stealing her shoes!

Capri Bryant, 1, has good taste in shoes! The little one got a hold of Vanessa Bryant’s Kobe sneakers, and Vanessa couldn’t help but snap some cute photos. In the pics, Capri is wearing the far-too-big shoes and flashing a huge smile at the camera while attempting to walk in them. There’s even a video of her slowly waddling in the size seven sneakers, which had overtaken her feet.

Vanessa recently revealed that Capri is already super into sneakers, even at just 20 months old. The proud mom also shared that this is a trait Capri shares with her big sister, Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside dad, Kobe Bryant, in Jan. 2020. “Capri is a ‘sneakerhead’ like my GiGi,” Vanessa gushed earlier this month. “Had to put this video back up.”

Capri was less than one year old when Kobe and Gianna were killed. In addition to Capri and Gianna, Vanessa and Kobe also share four-year-old, Bianka Bryant, and 18-year-old, Natalia Bryant. Natalia is currently in the midst of deciding where she wants to go to college, and has applied to schools on both the east and west coast.

For Natalia’s 18th birthday in January, Vanessa wrote the sweetest tribute to thank her for helping with Capri and Bianka after Kobe’s death. “You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you for stepping up to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people.”

Vanessa had even more reason to be proud just days later, too, when it was announced that Natalia had signed a modeling contract with IMG Models. “I’m so happy for you!” Vanessa gushed when the news went public. “I love you Nani!”