Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 4, Shows Off Her ‘Shoulder Shimmy’ Move In Cute Video

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and her four-year-old daughter Bianka showing off in-sync arm and hand movements as well as a too-cute-for-words shoulder shake from the latter.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, shared a memorable moment with her daughter Bianka, 4, on Feb. 13 and it involved a lot of dancing! The proud mom and adorable little girl were busting arm and hand movements to a song in a TikTok video she shared to Instagram and at one point, the latter showed off a shoulder shimmy while smiling from ear-to-ear. “It’s Bianka’s shoulder shimmy for me. 💕😃,” Vanessa wrote in the caption for the funny clip.

In the video, Vanessa looked great in a pink top and hoop earrings while her dark locks were up in two low buns. Bianka looked adorable in a long-sleeved leopard print top with a black collar and black buttons on the at the top. She had her hair pulled back and couldn’t contain her excitement the entire few second of doing the dance moves.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a fun TikTok video of Vanessa and her daughters. The widow of Kobe Bryant is often sharing various posts of special times she spends with her girls and it’s always heartwarming to see. Her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 18, also often shares videos on her own Instagram page.

In Oct., the teen showed off an epic clip of her, Vanessa, and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu , which can be seen above, all standing near each other before they flaunted dance moves and shaking their behinds to a song. They started busting out laughing a few seconds in, proving they were having the best time. “It’s the making my mom laugh for me ♥️ #itstheruffleskirtforme,” Natalia sweetly wrote in the caption for the post.

Earlier this month, Vanessa also shared two more TikTok videos of her and Bianka. The tot was all smiles just like she was in her latest video in the post as Vanessa kept putting her hand up to the camera to the beat of a song playing. “💜💛BB ☀️😃,” the doting mom wrote in the caption.

It’s always a treat to see Vanessa and her girls sharing laughs and smiles whenever we can. We look forward to seeing more in the future!