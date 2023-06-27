Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted Enjoying A Date Night At Beyonce Concert In Poland: Watch

Tom Holland, 27, and Zendaya, 26, were spotted enjoying a date night at Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday. The lovebirds were filmed sitting in their seats at the venue by a fellow concert attendee and it was quickly shared on Twitter. They both appeared relaxed and content, in the clip, and wore casual outfits.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Beyoncé’s tour in Poland. pic.twitter.com/JVKZ0MI4Ej — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 27, 2023

Their appearance at Beyonce’s concert comes after Tom revealed that he and the actress are “in love,” during an on-camera inteview with Unilad. “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” he said. “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

The talented Spider-Man: No Way Home star also talked about the carpentry skills he obtained that led to his romance with Zendaya. “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he said while also adding that he’s a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters.”

“I love it,” he continued. “I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.”

Tom and Zendaya first started dating around 2021, when they were first seen passionately kissing during a Los Angeles, CA outing. They’ve been pretty open about their feelings for each other since then, and often attend career-related events together. They’ve also been spotted on numerous casual outings and don’t ever seem to hide their affections for each other. Zendaya also shared a loving birthday Instagram message to her beau in 2022 and called him “the one who makes me the happiest”.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he told The Hollywood Reporter about the privacy they try to maintain on June 14.