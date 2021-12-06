Zendaya & Tom Holland Can’t Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other At ‘Spider-Man’ Photocall

While posing for photos together at a Dec. 5 photocall for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in London, Zendaya and Tom Holland looked very much in love.

Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn’t keep their eyes off each other at the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Dec. 5. The co-stars and real-life couple took a number of photos together on the red carpet, and they looked completely smitten with one another. Zendaya looked stunning in a pair of dark grey pants with a light grey blazer, paired with her hair slicked back and dark eye makeup. Meanwhile, Tom was handsome as ever in his black pants and leather jacket.

These two have been making the rounds to do press for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, which premieres on Dec. 17. The press tour comes following months of buzz about the pair’s relationship status. After years of romance rumors, Tom and Zendaya seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing in July. Afterward, they continued to try and keep things low-key, but finally opened up about their love for each other for the first time during a Nov. 2021 interview with GQ magazine.

In the interview, Tom said that he and Zendaya “love each other very much,” but maintained that they will continue to keep their romance as private as possible. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready – it’s just that we didn’t want to [talk about it publicly].”

Tom confirmed that he and Zendaya will talk about their relationship together when they’re “ready to talk about it.” Of the July kissing photos, Zendaya added, “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment is that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

Zendaya and Tom made their Spider-Man debuts as MJ and Peter Parker/Spider-Man, respectively, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. They went on to star in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, followed by this latest installment in 2021.