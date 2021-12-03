Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

At that point, Tom gave the starlet a funny look and weighed in. He explained how actors have a “bottom mark” while performing stunts, which is something they do so people don’t shatter their kneecaps went they land. Because of their 2-inch height difference, the Euphoria star would always hit the mark first.

Over the past several months, Tom and Zendaya have been hiding their real-life relationship less and less. They were spotted kissing each other in July 2021 and have attended several events together. But Tom explained why he prefers to keep his personal life private with GQ in mid-Nov., telling the magazine, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” He added, “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”