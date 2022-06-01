Zendaya Says Tom Holland Makes Her ‘The Happiest’ In Sweet 26th Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday Tom Holland! The actor celebrated turning 26 on Wednesday, June 1. His girlfriend Zendaya, 25, shared an extra cute black-and-white photo of the couple, which you can see here, as she wrote a sweet message to her boyfriend on his latest trip around the sun! “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo showed Tom, seemingly with his arms wrapped around Zendaya, as the two Spider-Man stars smiled in front of a blurry background that looked like a picturesque country road! Tom wore a white t-shirt, while it looked like the Dune actress was wearing a black shirt, as she cozied up to him!

It’s no surprise that Tom makes Zendaya “the happiest,” as she’s regularly spoken about how supportive the Uncharted star is of her. She said that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He supported me through the whole season,” she said.

View Related Gallery Zendaya, Tom Holland & More Stars At The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere: Photos December 13, 2021, Westwood, California, USA: Alexis Ren attends Sony Pictures' ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'' Los Angeles Premiere. Credit Image: Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire Pictured: Zendaya Ref: SPL5280570 131221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zuma / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021

After many rumors that the Spider-Man co-stars were an item, the pair went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since going public, the pair have regularly gushed about their love for one another. When the latest installment in Marvel’s Spidey films hit theaters, Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Tom in action doing one of his stunts and raved about his performance in the superhero flick! “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote, echoing a birthday message to her a few months prior.

Back when Zendaya celebrated her 26th birthday in September, Tom penned an emotional message to his girlfriend, referencing both of their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Give me a call when your [sic] up,” he wrote.