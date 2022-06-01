Zendaya Says Tom Holland Makes Her ‘The Happiest’ In Sweet 26th Birthday Tribute

The 'Euphoria' actress shared a super sweet selfie with her boyfriend and 'Spider-Man' co-star to commemorate his special day!

By:
June 1, 2022 12:58PM EDT
tom holland zendaya
View gallery
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9 am PST on April 26, 2022** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The Spiderman on screen and off screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling through the city and shopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury St. Zendaya kept cozy on a cool day in a great turtleneck sweater, casual grey trousers, sneakers and a fend crossbody bag as she held hands with Tom. The Spiderman star wore a lavender t-shirt and grey trousers for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Holland and Zendaya seen holding Hands while leaving The Crosby Hotel in New York City. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828999_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Happy birthday Tom Holland! The actor celebrated turning 26 on Wednesday, June 1. His girlfriend Zendaya, 25, shared an extra cute black-and-white photo of the couple, which you can see here, as she wrote a sweet message to her boyfriend on his latest trip around the sun! “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote in the caption.

Zendaya’s birthday message to Tom (Instagram/Zendaya)

The photo showed Tom, seemingly with his arms wrapped around Zendaya, as the two Spider-Man stars smiled in front of a blurry background that looked like a picturesque country road! Tom wore a white t-shirt, while it looked like the Dune actress was wearing a black shirt, as she cozied up to him!

It’s no surprise that Tom makes Zendaya “the happiest,” as she’s regularly spoken about how supportive the Uncharted star is of her. She said that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoriaat least 30 times this season” in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He supported me through the whole season,” she said.

Tom and Zendaya smile on the red carpet premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ together. (Steve Cohn/Shutterstock)

After many rumors that the Spider-Man co-stars were an item, the pair went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since going public, the pair have regularly gushed about their love for one another. When the latest installment in Marvel’s Spidey films hit theaters, Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Tom in action doing one of his stunts and raved about his performance in the superhero flick! “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote, echoing a birthday message to her a few months prior.

Back when Zendaya celebrated her 26th birthday in September, Tom penned an emotional message to his girlfriend, referencing both of their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Give me a call when your [sic] up,” he wrote.

More From Our Partners

ad