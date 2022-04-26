Tom Holland & Zendaya Hold Hands While Sightseeing In Boston: Cute Date Photos

Could Tom Holland and Zendaya be any cuter? Hollywood's favorite young couple walked hand-in-hand around Boston during an adorable afternoon date.

April 26, 2022 10:55AM EDT
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9 am PST on April 26, 2022** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The Spiderman on screen and off screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling through the city and shopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury St. Zendaya kept cozy on a cool day in a great turtleneck sweater, casual grey trousers, sneakers and a fend crossbody bag as she held hands with Tom. The Spiderman star wore a lavender t-shirt and grey trousers for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Holland and Zendaya seen holding Hands while leaving The Crosby Hotel in New York City. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828999_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Holland and Zendaya are going strong! The dynamic duo, who have officially been dating for less than a year, after starring in three Spider-Man films together, took their love to Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 24.  The young couple sweetly held hands as they walked around the New England city and admired the historic sights together, as seen in THESE PHOTOS.

Tom, 25, wore a light purple T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers for the afternoon date. He also rocked a silver chain and a pair of black and grey sneakers. Zendaya, 25, looked super chic in a turtleneck sweater and a pair of black pants. The Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star had on white sneakers and sported a brown purse around her shoulder, while she styled her hair in a neat bun and went completely makeup-free.

Zendaya & Tom Holland in Boston on April 24 (Photo: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID)

It’s been a minute since Zendaya and Tom enjoyed a public outing together. They were seen together more frequently at the start of the year, when they visited Tom’s family in the U.K., followed by a trip to NYC. Although the pair tend to be mostly private about their relationship, Zendaya did gush over having her boyfriend’s undying support at the Euphoria For Your Consideration event. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that. This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

Zendaya & Tom Holland (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tom and Zendaya are certainly couple goals, so it seems likely that they’ll take their relationship to the next stage soon. In fact, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that while Zendaya “isn’t quite ready to have children,” the Disney Channel alum “isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married” to Tom.

“Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together,” the insider spilled about Tom and Zendaya. “They both want the same thing when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.

