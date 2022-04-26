Tom Holland & Zendaya Hold Hands While Sightseeing In Boston: Cute Date Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya are going strong! The dynamic duo, who have officially been dating for less than a year, after starring in three Spider-Man films together, took their love to Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 24. The young couple sweetly held hands as they walked around the New England city and admired the historic sights together, as seen in THESE PHOTOS.

Tom, 25, wore a light purple T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers for the afternoon date. He also rocked a silver chain and a pair of black and grey sneakers. Zendaya, 25, looked super chic in a turtleneck sweater and a pair of black pants. The Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star had on white sneakers and sported a brown purse around her shoulder, while she styled her hair in a neat bun and went completely makeup-free.

It’s been a minute since Zendaya and Tom enjoyed a public outing together. They were seen together more frequently at the start of the year, when they visited Tom’s family in the U.K., followed by a trip to NYC. Although the pair tend to be mostly private about their relationship, Zendaya did gush over having her boyfriend’s undying support at the Euphoria For Your Consideration event. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that. This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

View Related Gallery Zendaya, Tom Holland & More Stars At The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere: Photos December 13, 2021, Westwood, California, USA: Alexis Ren attends Sony Pictures' ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'' Los Angeles Premiere. Credit Image: Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire Pictured: Zendaya Ref: SPL5280570 131221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zuma / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021

Tom and Zendaya are certainly couple goals, so it seems likely that they’ll take their relationship to the next stage soon. In fact, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that while Zendaya “isn’t quite ready to have children,” the Disney Channel alum “isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married” to Tom.

“Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together,” the insider spilled about Tom and Zendaya. “They both want the same thing when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.“