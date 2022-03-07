Jennifer Lopez, 52, Goes Makeup-Free While Showing Off Her Beauty Routine For Fresh Skin — Watch

Jennifer Lopez looked naturally gorgeous in a new video where she put That JLo Glow Serum product to use on her face and neck.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, has proven once again that she doesn’t need makeup to be beautiful. The multi-talented star posted an Instagram video on Monday, March 7 from the set of her new movie The Mother in Spain to show off her natural look while using a product from her skincare line, JLo Beauty. Jennifer went makeup-free and applied That JLo Glow Serum to her face and neck while wearing a white robe. She also had her hair done up in a neat bun.

During the recorded beauty process, J.Lo also explained how filming The Mother, in which she plays a deadly assassin opposite Joseph Fiennes from The Handmaid’s Tale, has taken a toll on her body and especially her skin. “I always feel a little bit run down,” she said. “When you do action movies it’s a lot of hard work on your body. We’re doing night shoots right now so the face takes a beating.”

The superstar singer revealed that she used That JLo Glow Serum on her skin before going to bed the night prior and was in awe of the results. “I woke up today and was like, ‘God you look amazing.’ Well, amazing for me and how I look in the morning,” Jennifer said with a laugh. She also promised her followers that she wasn’t trying to promote her own products but rather was “sharing with you the secrets that I’m trying to give you that you’ve asked for.”

This isn’t the first instance that J.Lo’s gone make-up free on the set of her Netflix flick. She was pictured filming in Spain on March 2 in her all-natural, ageless look. She wore a cable knit sweater while reading lines next to her co-stars. The cast is now filming in Spain after previously shooting scenes in Canada.

The Mother is J.Lo’s latest big screen project. Her action-comedy Shotgun Wedding that also stars Josh Duhamel will come out in June 2022. Marry Me, the adorable rom-com that starred Jennifer and Owen Wilson, was released on Peacock days before Valentine’s Day.