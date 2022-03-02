Jennifer Lopez Looks Happy Going Makeup Free On Set of Her New Netflix Thriller — Photos

Au natural! The age-defying actress showed off her stunning beauty, as she went makeup free while filming ‘The Mother’ in Spain.

She certainly does make it look easy! Jennifer Lopez, 52, proved she is a natural beauty through and through, as she was spotted going makeup free on Wednesday (March 2). While filming her new movie The Mother in Spain, the singer/actress/producer showed off her good genes by looking absolutely ageless. Jennifer was all smiles while rocking a casual, yet chic, cable knit sweater.

While her age-defying looks are often the talk around town, they certainly took her beau Ben Affleck by surprise mere months before they reunited! More than 18 years after their split, the Argo actor had nothing but glowing compliments for his former fiancée during an interview for the May 2021 issue of InStyle. He couldn’t get over how Jennifer had barely aged a day! “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” Ben asked in the profile. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?”

The former high-profile couple started dating during the summer of 2002, after they met on the set of Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002, but ultimately made the decision to go their separate ways in January 2004. After almost two decades apart, the two are back together and going from strength to strength.

Just a few weeks ago, they were spotted dancing in the stands at the Super Bowl. A few days prior, Ben accompanied Jennifer to the big Hollywood premiere of her film Marry Me where they shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet. They loved-up couple even spent the holidays together!

Jennifer has been very open about discussing the couple’s second chance at love. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she told Rolling Stone.“But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”