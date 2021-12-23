How J.Lo & Ben Affleck Plan On Making Christmas ‘Extra Special’ For Their Kids This Year

Bennifer have big plans for their first Christmas together and with their families, since rekindling their relationship again in April.

There’s no better time for love and family than Christmas time. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are definitely looking forward to their first Christmas, since they got back together in April 2021. The 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old singer have big plans to relax together over the holidays. Sources close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are going to have plenty of family time together during Christmas.

A source close to the couple revealed that J. Lo has been shopping for gifts for months, and Ben has stepped up with his girlfriend’s kids and taken them shopping to get presents for their mom. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the source said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

It’s not surprising that Ben gets along so well with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, because he’s also a dad to his kids with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family,” the source said.

While Ben and Jennifer’s romance has been in full-force since they got back together, another source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared that she’s not expecting an engagement ring under the tree, but she does hope they spend their next Christmas as husband and wife. “Jen is so in love with Ben and as much as she wants and knows how special this holiday season will be, she wants this to be the last Christmas not being married,” the source said. “She doesn’t anticipate getting an engagement ring as a gift this year but this Christmas and New Year she wants the next big moment to be a wedding and marriage with her soul mate Ben. And she really believes that is upcoming which makes her so happy this holiday season because she has everything she has always wanted, it is going to be an amazing year.”