Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment.

Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.

Just as they were shown on the TV screen, J.Lo did a brief dance move that was witness by the millions of viewers watching from home. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker stuck out one of her arms and moved her body around, as Ben chatted in his gorgeous girlfriend’s ear. They looked to be having a blast together.

J.Lo rocked a white top and jeans at the game. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses. Ben, meanwhile, was dressed in a navy blue button down shirt. The couple are certainly rooting for the Rams to beat the Bengals, just as most of Hollywood is.

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. She’s been discussing the romance in recent interviews while promoting her new movie Marry Me. She told Rolling Stone about how the pair has “grown” since their past breakup and how she’s optimistic about their future together.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained. “But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”