Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

J.lo & Ben
NBC
Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Hailey and Justin Bieber watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment.

Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.

JLo & Ben
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13 (Photo: NBC)

Just as they were shown on the TV screen, J.Lo did a brief dance move that was witness by the millions of viewers watching from home. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker stuck out one of her arms and moved her body around, as Ben chatted in his gorgeous girlfriend’s ear. They looked to be having a blast together.

J.Lo rocked a white top and jeans at the game. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses. Ben, meanwhile, was dressed in a navy blue button down shirt. The couple are certainly rooting for the Rams to beat the Bengals, just as most of Hollywood is.

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. She’s been discussing the romance in recent interviews while promoting her new movie Marry Me. She told Rolling Stone about how the pair has “grown” since their past breakup and how she’s optimistic about their future together.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained. “But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”