Zendaya Gushes Over The ‘Love’ & ‘Support’ She Gets From BF Tom Holland: It’s ‘Good To Have’

Watching Zendaya portray Rue on Euphoria is no easy task for viewers, as the drama is a rollercoaster of emotions. It’s not that easy for Zendaya, 25, but unlike those who watched her on the series, she has a secret weapon: her own superhero, Tom Holland. Tom, 25, has backed Zendaya through the whole filming, and she told Entertainment Tonight that she deeply appreciated it. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she said at a Euphoria For Your Consideration event on Apr. 20. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Zendaya also teased whether or not Tom was in the audience during Lexi’s controversial play in season 2. “Who knows,” she coyly said. “The world may never know.” If such is the case, then Zendaya’s work would have paid off. “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet, and I’m very disappointed,” she said in December, per ET. Zendaya said her boyfriend visited the Euphoria set “at least 30 times this season. He supported me through the whole season.”

It will be Zendaya’s turn to support Tom as he prepares to star in the upcoming show, The Crowded Room. Fans got their first look at Tom’s transformation for the Apple Studios drama. Gone was the clean-cut hair generally associated with the Spider-Man star. Instead, Tom looked shaggy in his 70s-inspired outfit, looking more like Joaquin Phoenix’s version of The Joker before putting on the makeup.

View Related Gallery 'Euphoria' FYC Event: Photos Of Zendaya & More Stars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Sam Levinson and Colman Domingo 'Euphoria' FYC event, Academy Museum, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Apr 2022 Zendaya, wearing Fear of God 'Euphoria' FYC event, Academy Museum, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Apr 2022

The Crowded Room has been called a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness,” per The Hollywood Reporter. The first season is designed as a thriller based partially on showrunner Akiva Goldsman’s life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’s biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan. Tom, who is one of the show’s executive producers, stars as a man named Danny Sullivan. Emmy Rossum, 35, will play Tom’s mother on the show. The casting decision was met with some confusion by some fans, who wondered how that could be biologically plausible.