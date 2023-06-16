Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream As They Step Out For Cute Day Date

Another day, another reason why Zendaya and Tom Holland are relationship goals! The adorable couple, who has been together since at least 2021, was spotted enjoying a stroll through a park in London on Friday, June 16, and looked as in love as ever. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen HERE, the Dune star, 26, was smiling as she fed her British beau, 27, some ice cream as he walked their black miniature Schnauzer named Noon.

The pair was dressed casually for the outing, with Zendaya in skin-tight black athleisure wear paired with white sneakers. Tom, meanwhile, donned light-wash blue jeans, a pink graphic tee, and a bright blue baseball cap he wore backward. The laid-back date came after Zendaya and Tom were seen vacationing in Venice, Italy last month.

Tom recently explained why he does not like to speak about his long-term relationship with the former Disney star. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on June 14.

The duo has certainly kept their relationship under lock, from denying dating rumors in 2017 to dodging questions about their romance whenever they can. However, they have given fans a few glimpses of their love over the years, such as when Zendaya wished her man a happy birthday on June 1. To celebrate his new trip around the sun, the “Replay” singer shared two photos of him on her Instagram Story, which can be seen here. The first pic showed Tom standing on rocks along the ocean as he smiled while the second showed the actor flashing her a heart sign with her hands while underwater. Zendaya also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram in 2022 and called him “the one who makes me the happiest”.

Zendaya seems to be a bit more comfortable opening up about their relationship, as in Nov. 2021, she gushed about Tom’s character in a cover interview for InStyle. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate [about him]. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she explained.

“He’s a fun time,” she added. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.” Can they get any cuter?

Zendaya and the Unchartered star were first rumored to have a romance in 2017 — a year after they met on the set of their first Spider-Man film. However, they each entered separate relationships after that, squashing the speculation. Zendaya briefly dated actor Jacob Elordi, while Tom went Instagram official with Nadia Parkes. Zendaya and Tom shippers were in for a treat when the pair were photographed kissing in their car in 2021. That August, they attended a wedding together, and they appeared on the red carpet for the first time together in December at the photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home.