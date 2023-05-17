Tom Holland Carries Zendaya’s $4K Louis Vuitton Bag On Vacation After She Becomes New Ambassador

Now that’s what you call chivalry! While Zendaya, 26, and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, 26, were seen leaving Venice, Italy, on May 17, her leading man held onto her $4K LV x YK OnTheGo MM purse. The Euphoria star kept her airport attire comfortable, yet chic, while she rocked white linen pants and a cozy black cardigan. Zendaya opted to cover her face with a black face mask and oversized black sunglasses while heading to her next destination.

Meanwhile, Tom opted to keep his travel ensemble just as stylish. The Hollywood heartthrob looked dapper in a pair of black jeans that he styled with a black t-shirt and a blue denim jacket. Tom’s accessories included brown utility boots, a black baseball cap, and black sunglasses to match his girlfriend. The couple was also joined by Zendaya’s longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach, who confirmed they didn’t have a falling out despite rumors on Mar. 15.

One day prior to their stylish Venice exit, Z attended the lavish Bulgari jewelry show in Venice on May 16. The brunette beauty wowed in an elegant black gown that she paired with an extravagant diamond snake necklace. Zendaya was also spotted at the event alongside fellow Hollywood starlets, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra. She took to Instagram the next day to share a video of her look with her 179 million followers. “Last night was a dream @bulgari,” she captioned the gorgeous video. After Zendaya shared the clip, many of her fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

“@zendaya beyond! Stunning! Perfection,” Girlfriends alum Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, while a fan added, “Tom won at life.” In a separate comment, Insecure alum Kendrick Sampson couldn’t help but gush over the 26-year-old starlet and noted how she pulled off the look with ease. “It’s wild that you look better every time – yo goofy to glamorous game is UNMATCHED,” he commented on the post.

Zendaya and Tom were rumored to have started dating in 2017, however, their relationship was not confirmed until 2021, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The two quickly became one of Hollywood’s hottest “it couple,” after they went Instagram official in Sept. 2021. Not only are their lovers off-screen, but they also play each other’s love interests in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise. The latest project they did together was the 2021 movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.