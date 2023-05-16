Zendaya Sweetly Kisses Boyfriend Tom Holland During Romantic Trip To Venice: Photo

Zendaya, 26, and Tom Holland, 26, looked like a young couple in love during their latest outing. The actress was photographed kissing and hugging the actor as they spent time on a boat in Venice, Italy. They were also accompanied by an adorable black dog and posed for photos as they took pictures with a camera.

Zendaya wore a black blazer over a matching top, black pants and black heeled boots. She had her shoulder-length hair down and added glasses to her overall look. Tom rocked a denim jacket, black jeans, and brown boots, and he had sunglasses resting on top of his head most of the time.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes just a week after they were seen on a date at the NBA Playoffs in San Francisco, CA. They watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors and seemed relaxed as a video showed them watching the game and engaging in conversation with each other. They both wore casual outfits that included a white T-shirt and baseball cap for her, and a white sweater and pants for him.

Zendaya and Tom also recently went to Usher’s residency concert in Las Vegas, NV. The former took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself singing along to a song as her beau happily sat next to her. They were also apparently with a couple of family members.

When Zendaya isn’t making headlines for her relationship with Tom, she’s doing so for her impressive talent. The beauty performed Euphoria songs with Labrinth at Coachella, in her first musical performance in seven years, a few weeks ago. She belted out the tunes “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us” and the crowd was roaring with cheers and applause during the unexpected appearance. Video clips of the epic stage time made its way across social media and her fans couldn’t resist sharing their excitement all throughout that weekend and beyond.