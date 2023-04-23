Zendaya Performs ‘Euphoria’ Songs With Labrinth In First Live Performance In 7 Years: Watch

Coachella wouldn’t be Coachella without a few surprise acts and Zendaya might have been one of the biggest ever when she jumped onstage Saturday for her first live performance in seven years! The Emmy-winning actress, 26, joined Labrinth to belt out their collaborations “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us”, which were both featured in her HBO series Euphoria, as seen in clips here.

The electrifying mini-set kicked off when the young star sauntered on stage for “I’m Tired,” as seen in fan clips that were shared as soon as she grabbed the mic. Rocking a pink corset minidress and knee-high leather boots, Zendaya then ramped up the energy for a rousing rendition of “All of Us,” which appeared on the first season of Euphoria and won Labrinth a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

As fans know, Zendaya helped pen the show’s version of the song, as well as “I’m Tired,” which was featured in the second season. The multihyphenate star and Labrinth (and Euphoria castmate Dominic Fike) co-wrote “Elliot’s Song” for the same season. Both were nominated for an Emmy.

It was obvious Zendaya picked up exactly where she left off when she last performed her music back during the release of her self-titled debut in 2013. After she worked on the Euphoria soundtrack and received an outpouring of support from it, the former Disney actress went on to say in a March 2022 tweet, ““I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks.”

Zendaya’s performance whipped up the crowd for the following act which was a surprise for fans as well: Sia! The popular hitmaker sang the song “Thunderclouds,” from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig, she performed with her muse, former Dance Moms star , dancer Maddie Ziegler.