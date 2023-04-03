Barbie Ferreira Addresses Rumor She Stormed Off ‘Euphoria’ Set: ‘It’s Okay, I Promise’

Barbie Ferreira, 26, is speaking out about rumors that she stormed off the set of Euphoria. The talented actress, who announced her departure from the series ahead of its third season seven months ago, admitted she isn’t a “victim” despite what some may think. She also said that everything is “good” when it comes to her experience on season two of the popular show.

“So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'” Barbie said in an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about.”

“I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exit I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it,” she continued. “It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

Barbie went on to confirm that she never walked off the set of the show after a fight with Euphoria‘s showrunner Sam Levinson, which was also at the center of the rumors. “I actually did not walk off set,” she said. “I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean.”

In addition to putting the rumors of walking off Euphoria‘s set to rest, Barbie opened up about how she couldn’t see a future for her character Kat. “I think there were places she could have gone,” she explained. “I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. I would’ve played her for as long as I was asked to depending on what the material was.”

Barbie’s exit announcement happened in Aug. of last year. “After 4 years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Barbie wrote in an Instagram story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”