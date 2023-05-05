Zendaya & Tom Holland Enjoy Date Night At NBA Playoffs In San Francisco: Watch

Nothing says date night like sitting courtside! Amid the exciting NBA playoffs on May 4, Zendaya, 26, and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, 26, were the cutest couple at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game (watch the video HERE). While spotted in the crowd of fans, the brunette beauty and her man cozied up to each other while enjoying the game. Zendaya rocked a white crop top, black jeans, and a black baseball cap, while her man opted for a white crewneck sweater and black pants.

In a separate video, the Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars jumped out of their seats and shouted at the events taking place on the court. The sweet pair were both clapping while watching the game and later, the Euphoria star even waved and smiled when the jumbotron put her on blast (watch here). Zendaya completed her casual look with a pair of oversized eyeglasses and pointed at her cap that had a Golden State Warriors logo on it.

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, many basketball and Zendaya fans alike took to the comments to react to seeing her in the crowd. “no wonder Lebron [James] is playing so good,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “Cuteness.” On a separate Instagram photo of the 26-year-old starlet, one fan noted how precious her smile is. “Her smile is so sweet,” they wrote. Tom and Z were also accompanied by her friend, Darnell Appling, who took to his Instagram Story to share a few exciting clips from the event.

Aside from their courtside date, Zendaya is also celebrating the release of the Dune: Part Two trailer, which was released on May 3. “DUNE Part Two Official Trailer,” she captioned the Instagram video. Z stars in the movie alongside Hollywood heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet, 27, and Austin Butler, 31. They are also joined by Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh, 27, actress Rebecca Ferguson, 39, and Hollywood legend Christopher Walken, 80. The sequel to Dune is set to release on Nov. 3, just over two years after the first installment premiered.

Most recently, fans were saddened that Zendaya was missing from the highly-anticipated Met Gala on May 1. Monday’s event was actually the third year in a row that the style icon skipped the event, as she has recently been swamped with other commitments. Zendaya’s last Met Gala was the 2019 event, where she rocked a stunning Cinderella-inspired ballgown that lit up. That year the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, which she nailed perfectly.