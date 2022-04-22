Zendaya Skipping Met Gala 2022: The Reason She’s Missing Out For 2nd Year In A Row

While it pains us to admit this, Zendaya will, unfortunately, be skipping the Met Gala for the second year in a row. The 25-year-old admitted to Extra that she will not be attending the 2022 Met Gala because she will be working, which means another year will go by that we don’t get to see her iconic style on the famous Met steps.

Zendaya revealed to Extra, “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.” However, she did give us some hope when she admitted, “I will be back eventually.” Zendaya is currently filming her upcoming movie, Challengers, and we cannot wait to see her back on the big screen.

Throughout the years, Zendaya has graced us with some of the most iconic outfits ever to be worn at the Met Gala and she will surely be missed. Especially since she hasn’t been to the event for two years in a row. Last year, Zendaya told Extra she couldn’t attend, saying, “My fans are going to be very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for Euphoria.”

While we will miss Zendaya dearly, we are just very lucky that we got to see her in stunning outfits at the event in the past. One of our all-time favorites was her Tommy Hilfiger gown in 2019. Zendaya dressed up as the Disney princess, Cinderella, and she even lost her glass slipper on the red carpet.

Zendaya dyed her hair blonde and threw it up into an updo bun with a pretty gray headband while the dress featured circular poofy sleeves and a skin-tight corset peplum bodice. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy ballgown as the pleats in the skirt completely lit up blue.